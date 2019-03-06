Local News

Hinds County School bus involved in an early morning accident

Seven students were on the bus

By:

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 12:41 PM CST

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 12:41 PM CST

HINDS, COUNTY. (WJTV) - This morning a Hinds County School District school bus operated by Durham School Services was hit from behind by a motor vehicle. 

Seven students were on the bus. They were checked and cleared.

The students' parents were all informed. 

The cause of the accident is being investigated. 
 

