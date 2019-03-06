Hinds County School bus involved in an early morning accident
Seven students were on the bus
HINDS, COUNTY. (WJTV) - This morning a Hinds County School District school bus operated by Durham School Services was hit from behind by a motor vehicle.
Seven students were on the bus. They were checked and cleared.
The students' parents were all informed.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
