Hinds County School bus involved in an early morning accident

HINDS, COUNTY. (WJTV) - This morning a Hinds County School District school bus operated by Durham School Services was hit from behind by a motor vehicle.

Seven students were on the bus. They were checked and cleared.

The students' parents were all informed.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

