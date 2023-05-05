HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There is a new superintendent for the Hinds County School District (HCSD).

Officials announced Robert L. Sanders, Ph.D., who is the assistant superintendent of the district, has been appointed as the new superintendent. The board selected Sanders after narrowing the list from 11 applicants.

“The Hinds County School District Board of Trustees is excited to announce and welcome Dr. Robert Sanders as our new superintendent,” said Dr. Linda Laws, Board President, Hinds County School District. “We believe Dr. Sanders is well-equipped to continue the district’s climb to excellence. The HCSD family is proud to say we are ready to take the next step on this journey to educate our students to be college and career ready.”

Sanders has 23 years of experience in the field of education. He has served as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal. He also served as assistant superintendent in the Simpson County School District.

“I am excited to be selected as the new superintendent of the Hinds County School District,” said Sanders. “I am grateful to God for ordering my steps and guiding me to this point for this time. In addition, I am thankful for the support and vote of confidence from the Hinds County School Board as we embark upon this tremendous task of moving our district from good to great.”

Sanders will assume his leadership position as superintendent of the HCSD on July 1, 2023.