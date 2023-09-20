HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly three weeks after a ransomware attack on Hinds County’s computer systems, several county offices remain closed.

Residents are unable to access services, such as renewing car tags and paying taxes.

The hack has also caused problems for county election workers as they prepare for the November 7 General Election.

Hinds County Board Attorney Tony Gaylor met briefly with technical experts on Wednesday, September 20. He said federal, state and local authorities are investigating the cause of the system breach.

“One thing to know is that we’ve been working on this issue since we first found out about it over a week ago. We’ve been working around the clock to identify solutions to the problem, as well as the sources of the problem. Now, the source of the problem is obviously a subject of a federal investigation right now,” Gaylor said.

He said he hopes the issue is resolved in the coming days.