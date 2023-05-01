HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Issues surrounding the Hinds County Detention Center have made headlines again after four detainees escaped from the jail in late April.

On Monday, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones invited all of the county supervisors and the county administrator to tour the conditions of the detention center.

Even though some renovations to the B and C Pods have been made, Jones said the building has faced ongoing issues, including a ceiling made of sheetrock.

The sheriff said until the county completes building the new jail, which will take years to finish, more funding is needed to help make the current detention center more secure.

“We cannot ignore this. This cannot be about pointing a finger at anybody at this particular time. It’s about what can we do as a solution? Because once again, you have to understand, I can’t do it alone. I have to be able to act forward from the board of supervisors, and they have to be able to allocate the monies for this to happen. I have a meeting set up this week with the construction company to talk more about security measurements. There’s some other things that we need to put in place based on some of the latest findings that we have observed,” said Jones.

He also noted that increasing the pay of detention officers will help attract and retain officers.

As for the detainees who escaped, authorities are still searching for Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison. Jones said Dylan Arrington died in a house fire in Leake County, and Jerry Raynes was arrested in Texas last week.

Jones said an alert system should be in place within the next 30 days. The system will alert people in Hinds County about security incidents involving the jail.