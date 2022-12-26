HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two detainees who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on Sunday, December 26.

Authorities said during an official headcount, two prisoners named Traverro McElroy and Tyler Payne were missing. Sherriff Tyree Jones said they may have exited the facility through a damaged door in the pod.

There’s evidence that the men were seriously injured while they were exiting over the fence, leaving a large amount of blood behind.

Jones suspects that the escapees were involved in the burglary at Belmont Missionary Baptist Church one mile away from the facility.

“A church van was stolen from that location. Also at this location, there was evidence of blood left inside the church that we believe belongs to at least one of the suspects,” said Jones.

The church van was found submerged in a body of water in Wood County, Texas, which is near where Payne is from. Investigators are unsure if McElroy is with him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Payne and McElroy should contact the Hinds County Sherriff’s Office.