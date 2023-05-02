HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced one of the detainees who escaped from the county jail was found dead.

According to Jones, Casey Grayson, 34, was found unresponsive in a vehicle at a truck stop on Sunday, April 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana. His cause of death is pending an autopsy, but Jones said no foul play is suspected in Grayson’s death.

The sheriff said Corey Harrison is the only escapee who remains missing.

In late April, four detainees escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Authorities said Dylan Arrington, 22, led authorities to a home in Leake County last week after Arrington shot and killed a Simpson County pastor. Jones said Arrington died during a fire after barricading himself inside the home and getting into a shootout with authorities.

Corey Harrison (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Casey Grayson (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Dylan Arrington (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jerry Raynes was captured in Spring Valley, Texas. (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Jerry Raynes, 51, was taken into custody in Texas on Thursday, April 27. He is being extradited to Mississippi and will be booked back into the Hinds County Detention Center.