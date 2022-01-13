Hinds County sheriff sends letter to Board about orderly conduct at meetings

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones sent a letter to the Hinds County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, January 12.

In the letter, the sheriff said any member of the Board or citizen who interferes “with the ability of the President of the Board to run the meeting in an appropriate manner will be removed, detained, and possibly arrested.”

This comes after recent outbursts at the Hinds County Board of Supervisors meetings. On January 4, Jones had to step in after tensions flared during the meeting.

“While I have no desire to be involved in any political fights or bickering amongst the Board of Supervisors, I am constitutionally obligated to keep order and peace at the Board of Supervisors meetings and ensure the meetings can go forward and the business of Hinds County can be conducted in a respectful manner,” Jones stated in the letter.

During a Board meeting in December 2021, Supervisors Credell Calhoun, Vern Gavin and Bobby McGowan voted to keep Calhoun as the 2022 Board president. However, Supervisors Davis Archie and Robert Graham said that vote was illegal. Archie said he is the president unless a judge rules otherwise.

In the letter, Jones stated, “Ultimately, any disputes should be resolved by the courts. In the interim, I have sought the advice, until otherwise changed by majority of the Board voting or a ruling from the courts, the lawful president and vice president is Credell Calhoun and Vern Gavin, respectively.”

The sheriff also asked all members to respect his position on the matter.

Read the full letter below: