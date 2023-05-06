HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the recent passing of Captain Nick Clark.

Officials said Clark served many roles with the department and served the community for more than 30 years. He recently served as the captain of the Reserves Unit.

“Captain Clark will be sorely missed and we are thankful for his commitment and dedication to Hinds County. We join the family, friends and many lives he touched in mourning during this difficult time, and we extend our heartfelt condolences,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.