JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families lined up at Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church for the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Christmas bike giveaway.

Nearly 60 students from Walton Elementary School got a bike on Friday. Sheriff Tyree Jones, who was at the event, said that he wanted everyone to be happy on Christmas Day.

“We feel an obligation to the community, we feel an obligation to the children in our community as well,” Jones said. ‘So this is our way of making sure that our children and our community have a merry Christmas and a smile on their faces.”

Melissa Adams told WJTV 12 News about her grandchildren’s excitement in getting brand-new bikes this Christmas.

“They want more stuff but that’s coming on Christmas Day. But they actually wanted that bike so much. So I guess they’re going to enjoy their bikes,” Adams said.

Walton Elementary Principal LaRoy Merrick was appreciative of the continued impact the greater community makes in the lives of his students.

“This bike giveaway is going to be amazing for these 60 scholars of Walton Elementary School,” Merrick said. “Receiving these bikes today, many of them have challenges and we are very grateful that they re going to receive this today.”

Sheriff Jones says he will continue to have this event yearly as long as he is the sheriff of Hinds County.