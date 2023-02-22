HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff Office is now an accredited law enforcement agency.

The accreditation process took roughly eight months to complete. They are being recognized by the state for the first time since its inception in 1929.

Though the accreditation process is strictly voluntary based, Sheriff Tyree Jones said the certification will show citizens that the department is working ethically and for the betterment of Hinds County.

“It means that the sheriff’s office is participating in the right standards, the right procedures, and is always that connection to the public. We want the public to know that we are operating professionally, and we have met the standards that are mandated to receive this accreditation and also to be able to manage this accreditation,” said Jones.

Only seven other sheriff’s departments in the state have completed the accreditation process, according to Jones.