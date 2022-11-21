HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Employees of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office can expect a pay raise soon.

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved the new pay scale in a 5-0 vote. Deputies will now earn $40,000, sergeants will earn $45,000 and lieutenants will earn $53,000. For some employees, the raise will mean an almost $10,000 pay increase.

The new pay scale will be funded through the county’s General Fund. The County Administrator said it will cost about $412,000 to cover the raises. The change is expected to go into effect this fiscal year.

Sheriff Tyree Jones said the decision has been discussed for months. He added that it will create more competitive pay and will help retain seasoned officers.