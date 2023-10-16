HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Supervisor David Archie, District 2, is accusing the Board of Supervisors of not being honest about how much last month’s ransomware attack is costing taxpayers.

On Monday, the Board approved a payment worth more than $335,000 to Netlink Voice, LLC. This is the county’s third payment to the company, which has provided the county cyber recovery services.

According to Archie, he and Supervisor Robert Graham, District 1, were not present for contract negotiations.

Before walking out of the room before the vote, Archie said Netlink Voice should provide the Board with a chart so members can see how taxpayer money is being spent. He claimed a quarter of what the county is spending on cyber security is going to the hackers.

According to Supervisor Vern Gavin, District 4, there were executive sessions and special meetings to discuss the contract but claims some members opted not to come.

Graham was told he could get a copy of the contract after the meeting.