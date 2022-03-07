HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors said they’re unified in efforts to fight Russian aggression in Ukraine.

On Monday, District 2 Supervisor David Archie proposed a motion for the county to withdraw funds from the Russian economy.

“I think it needs to be a national cry. All 82 counties here in Mississippi are going to do the same thing, and all the counties in the United States of America. We are going to ask from Mississippi not to do business with Russia with county funds,” said Archie.

The board could join a number of international companies, including Apple, Disney and Ford, which have already dialed back business operations with Russia.