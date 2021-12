HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved more than $350,000 for park and road upgrades throughout the county.

Leaders said some of the first upgrades would be to repave Homewood Place and Telfair Drive.

The budget also sets aside $120,000 for Grove Park and $140,000 for County Park in Edwards.

Supervisors Robert Graham and David Archie said it is important for the county to keep parks upgraded so children and community members can enjoy them.