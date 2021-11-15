Hinds County supervisors deny $1M proposal for new jail

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – During a meeting on Monday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors denied a proposal to set $1 million aside for a new jail.

Supervisor David Archie proposed also asking the City of Jackson to provide an additional $1 million for the holding facility. The Board denied the proposal because of a lack of planning to start allocating funds.

Archie said he wants to renovate an old, military processing center downtown and turn it into a holding facility. However, Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler said he wanted to work with engineers to determine how much it would cost to bring the old jail in downtown Jackson up to the Department of Justice standards.

Supervisor Credell Calhoun said he will vote on funding when location and price is determined for the facility.