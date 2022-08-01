JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than $2 million allocated from the state will no longer be used to fix an erosion problem in northeast Jackson.

The decision was made during a Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, which caused some fireworks among the supervisors.

The disagreement is on how and where the $2 million should be spent.

Jo Jo Adams, who lives in Jackson, expressed his frustration as a motion to utilize the existing funds for the White Oak Creek project was denied.

“You got this $2 million sitting there that has to be used for this specific purpose, but you’re doing nothing with it,” said Adams.

The initial plan predicted $2 million would go toward eliminating flooding and erosion in northeast Jackson. An additional $2 million was supposed to be matched by the Board of Supervisors, but it was vetoed twice.

“I don’t know if they are biased, racist or prejudiced, but at the end of the day, the people in northeast Jackson deserve White Oak Creek to be repaired and to be fixed,” said Supervisor David Archie, District 2.

“Erosion funds are much easier to get than this one-time fund that we have gotten, so you can rest assure that we will be moving forward with this very soon,” said Supervisor Credell Calhoun, District 3.

Calhoun said he believes the money would be better spent on the installation of a water line in South Jackson. Despite the decision, Supervisor Robert Graham, District 1, said the project would be completed.

“We will continue to fight until we get it done. Everything changes all the time, and we will continue to get it done,” said Graham.