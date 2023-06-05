HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors held a meeting on Monday and returned to the issue of the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

During the board meeting, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the detention center was well over capacity recently. He said it became so overcrowded that detainees had to be transported to other facilities around the state.

Jackson has an additional law enforcement agency in Capitol police, which has led to more arrests for unlawful behavior.

Supervisor David Archie, District 2, said he would reach out to Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) for additional help because the Capitol Police Department is a state law enforcement agency.

“I will be speaking to the governor, and I’m going to call him, talk with him, asking for some relief and some help. Perhaps we can work a plan with the state to move some individuals, the really hard core criminals or some criminals that has been there for quite some time, detainees, as I would say. But hard core detainees, murders, homicides, rapes, robberies of that type of crime and put them in another facility,” Archie stated.

The supervisor said he will spend a night at the detention center in the upcoming week. He said he hopes to see what improvements need to be made for himself.