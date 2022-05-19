HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, May 19, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors held a news conference to outline how much money has been spent from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. This comes after Governor Tate Reeves expressed his disappointment with the board’s use of ARPA funding.

Three of the five supervisors presented a document that listed the expenditure categories obligated from the $45 million awarded in ARPA funds.

“This board is doing all it can to make that $45 million go as far as it will go. I want you to know that we are planning for the future. The future is here. Now, we can make it happen,” said Supervisor Credell Calhoun, District 3.

Calhoun said the board hired experts to oversee funding allocations. With more than $4 million being allocated toward economic impacts and more than $1 million being allocated for infrastructure, leaders said all the issues faced the same precedence.

“You have to have economic development to afford other things, but at the same time, you also have to have the infrastructure in place in order to make it accessible and convenient for the constituents,” said Supervisor Vern Gavin, District 4.

Supervisor David Archie, District 2, said the financial plan that was presented on Thursday was inaccurate.

“This problem is creating something completely new in terms of economic development,” said Archie.

Calhoun also mentioned that a large portion of the funding will go toward improving parks, providing small business loans and crime intervention.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Governor Tate Reeves’ office for a response. As of Thursday evening, we have not heard back.