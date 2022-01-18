Hinds County supervisors speak out after sheriff issues orderly conduct proposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting held their first meeting since Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones sent them a letter asking them to cut the chaos.

“It appears that we have a sheriff that came in and is more concerned about running the Board of Supervisors or having his opinion on the Board of Supervisors, which he has no power to come in here and sit like anybody else,” said Hinds County Supervisor Davis Archie.

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Archie addressed the public and said he’ll continue to fight for the people of Hinds County but from a different approach.

“I’m going to do my job. I know in the last past few months or so it’s been about me standing, challenging, going against the grain in order to bring about change, but so did Jesus. You will see how smooth these meetings are going to go because I am taking the high road. I am going to step aside, not step down, but step aside to allow the meetings to go forward,” said Archie.

The nearly four-hour meeting had little interruption. Board President Credell Calhoun and Vice President Vern Gavin said it proves the supervisors can overcome and work together.

“The only people that can do the business of Hinds County is the Board of Supervisors, right here in this room and that’s what were going to try to do,” said Calhoun.

“I think it was a mass improvement over what has been publicized in the past, and I think it was very successful. We got a lot accomplished today. We addressed all of the issues that was put before us in a very polished manner. I think it was positive and negative expressions given on topics respectfully,” said Gavin.

Each supervisor said the people said the people of Hinds County have to come first, and they hope meetings will continue to run as they should.