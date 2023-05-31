HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After two detainees escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center on Monday, county supervisors are working to find solutions to the issues at the Raymond facility.

One of the detainees was captured on Monday, and deputies are still searching for the second.

“I want armed security, armed deputies, armed law enforcement, enforcement riding on the grounds of this facility on the outside. That is one way to keep the community safe, to keep this city and this county as well as the state safe. When people break out, you never know where they’re going to end up,” said Supervisor Robert Graham, District 1.

Officials said there are five workers staying everyday at the facility to fix problems. With more than 600 people incarcerated at the jail, supervisors said that makes it hard to keep up with the repairs.

“We have issues with them continually tearing up things while they’re here. And we want to make sure that they understand that we are trying to address those issues, but we can’t continually address those issues and spend millions and millions of dollars when they’re doing millions and millions of dollars worth of damage, tearing things up as we repair them,” said Supervisor David Archie, District 2.

Officials said they’re looking to hire more people to work at the detention center.