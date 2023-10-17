JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Hinds County supervisors explained why they believe the Jackson Zoo should find a new location.

During Monday’s Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting, the zoo was on the agenda. District 2 Supervisor David Archie proposed moving the zoo to LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.

The zoo is not in Archie’s district.

District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham said he agrees with Archie. He also said that moving the zoo would bring more traffic to the facility.

“We feel like every child should have the opportunity to go to the zoo. I’ve been to the zoo, and every child should want to go to the zoo. And the information that I’ve been getting and the feedback that I’ve been getting is that a lot of people are just afraid to go into that particular area, even though the zoo is still functional, it’s still working, animals are still there,” said Graham.

Graham said the biggest need for the relocation is money, which he said would come from the state and would need full cooperation from the City of Jackson.

Jackson City Councilman Vernon Hartley, Ward 5, said the county needs to meet with all stakeholders involved before issuing statements about relocating the zoo.

“They also need to talk with the owner of the zoo, which is the City of Jackson. They need to talk to the nonprofits. They need to talk to the community. There’s a lot of discussion and communication that needs to happen,” said Hartley.

Hartley said he’s not anti-progress of the zoo, but the zoo is not a county project.