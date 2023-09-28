HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Essential services are back online in Hinds County after a data breach, but the Tax Assessor’s office remains offline.

There are signs on the door telling customers the office is closed, because they can’t access information as the computer system remains down in their office.

Another sign said to pay all taxes across the hall at the Tax Collector’s office. One business owner went across the hall but was unable to pay.

Jesse Steadham, owner of Central Mississippi Custom Remodeling, said he’s been waiting three weeks to pay property taxes to get a loan. He said the issue has sent him back $1,000.

“I have a home equity loan that I’ve been holding on for because I can’t pay the taxes. Well, I have to pay the taxes before I get that home equity loan. I’ve got repairs needed to houses and stuff. I can’t make the repairs until the taxes are paid,” he said.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Hinds County Tax Assessor Charles Stokes about the issue. He refused to give an update as to why his office is still closed.