Hinds County will hold a Memorial Day Service to honor heroes of Hinds County.

The program will be held on the front lawn of the Hinds County Courthouse on May 27 at 9:00 am.

The exact location of the courthouse is 407 East Pascagoula Street in Jackson, Mississippi.

Everyone is invited to the event.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside the Hinds County Courthouse.