HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors unveiled plans to use $3 million to renovate the military building on State Street.

“The intended purpose of the building is for the public defender’s office, the election commissioner, the sheriff’s office and the various divisions they have. There are two divisions that they’ve indicated they need additional space for. We’re going to use it for that purpose. We will also use it for the Hinds County re-entry program, as well as for other administrative purposed.”

The board says the building will need many renovations before operations can begin.