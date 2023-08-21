JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a proposal from the Jackson mayor to use private ambulance services in the capital city, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors plan to keep their current contract with American Medical Response (AMR).

People in Jackson have complained about AMR’s response times, so the Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he wants to bring in another company. During a previous City Council meeting, the mayor announced an RFP to find another private company.

AMR services all of Hinds County. During Monday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors said their contract with AMR will be honored with no modifications. One supervisor accused the City of Jackson of overstepping its bounds.

“Jackson can’t take of what they already have. They can’t get the crime. They can’t fix red lights. They can’t fix potholes. They can’t clean up the communities. They can’t take care of the parks. We’re about to lose the zoo,” said Supervisor David Archie, District 2.

“Our hope is that as we move forward with the RFP, we will be able to continue discussion with the county so that we’re not adversarial. But we’re able to meet our needs as a city, and they’re able to meet their needs in terms of the population they serve outside the City of Jackson,” said Lumumba.

The mayor said he has talked about the issue for years with county leaders before making his decision to launch an RFP.

The county’s attorney said legal action can be taken by the county if necessary.