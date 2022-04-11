JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for a nationwide prescription Drug Take Back initiative on Saturday, April 20, 2022.

The initiative will provide the community an appropriate way to dispose expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications and vape pens.

The public is invited to bring medication for disposal to First Baptist Church, located at 431 North State Street in Jackson, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Controlled, non-controlled, and over the counter substances may be collected. No sharps or needles will be accepted.