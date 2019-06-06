Hinds County trains school for active shooter situation

Staff at a Hinds County School learned what to do if they ever find themselves in an active shooter situation.

WJTV 12’s Jade Bulecza takes us to a full scale drill. At Gary Road Intermediate School in Byram.

Police officers rush inside Gary Intermediate School in Byram with a helicopter flying overhead. This may be a drill but first responders all practiced as if it were real. In the scenario, a fake intruder came in as a parent wanting to pick up a child.

“When asked for the proper identification at that point they stormed out of the door. And as they went out of the door the front desk was able to see they had a weapon in their hand and immediately contacted the principal and immediately did the silent code that they use to go on lockdown.”

John Neal, Associate Superintendent, says staff were right to immediately go into lockdown. Each year the drill has been held at a different school.

“This started probably five years ago with a table top exercise and an hour and half power point and it went through the school district where we have to do something. John and his team over the last five years have been very proactive — we have an exercise every summer.”

While school may be out, teachers and students are participating in the exercise — and now they’re prepared for the unpredictable.