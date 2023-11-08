HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Changes are coming to the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

New supervisors have been elected for Districts 2 and 4. Despite ballot issues during Tuesday’s General Election, leaders said they’re optimistic about the future.

“I’ve learned to think outside the box. So, that’s one of my strengths that I don’t wait for the last minute, you know. But moving forward, we’re going to make sure that this should never happen again,” said Supervisor-elect Anthony Smith.

Smith defeated Darrel McQuirter in the District 2 race by almost 5,000 votes. He said he already has a game plan.

“I spoke to all the current supervisors, and we want to reassure those understanding that I’m working for other people. And then my intention is not to argue it first, but to resolve any differences we have going into this. The second thing I want to do is I want to sit down with the City Council of Jackson and the mayor. And I want to discuss the plans for the county and the city,” he said.

Another newcomer is Wanda Evers. She defeated Allison Clower Lauderdale by more than 1,500 votes in the District 4 race.