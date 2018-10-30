Hinds County Voters hear from judicial candidates during forum
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Hinds County voters get the chance to hear from judicial candidates vying for their vote.
County, Circuit and Chancery Court candidates running opposed were welcome to join in on the conversation.
There are several races to pay close attention to this upcoming election, but voters say it's important not to let these judicial races get lost in the shuffle.
"Judges have a huge impact, in my opinion, on the crime that is involved in our county, but we don't realize that," voter, Tonjula Shelby said.
Whether it's the Chancery, Circuit or County Court, the Judicial System interprets and applies the law for the community they represent.
"I want to learn about the candidate. I want to hear about what they're passionate about, and some of their plans what they plan to do if they're elected," Johniel henry said.
From drug court to juvenile court, candidates answered a variety of questions about how they would handle certain situations in the courtroom.
For the mother of Kimondra Mason murdered by a repeat offender in 2017, she wants to know how her son's killer is already back on the street.
"It's time for the citizens to take action and demand accountability when it comes to judges, because we're paying their salaries, and here it is my son's killer is out on the street with an ankle bracelet. Who asked me if I wanted to spend my tax dollars as such? No one," shelby explained.
That's why she's urging voters to educate themselves on every candidate in every election, because to her it could be the difference between life or death.
"The judge needs to make sure that the laws can be applied, are done so with the violent criminals, because you don't want to exhort all of your resources with your police officers. You know, 'I'm going to arrest you, I bring you in and I blink my eyes and there you are again back on streets.' That's not only putting the victim's family in dange,r but also those officers that's arresting them," Shelby said.
Copied below is a list of Judicial candidates running in Hinds County. This list does not include the Court of Appeals candidates or any candidates running unopposed.
For more information on candidates in your area visit the Hinds County Election Commission website.
For circuit court judge district 7
Matt Allen
Bruce W. Burton
Pat McNamara
Bill Walker
Adrienne Wooten
Chancery court judge district 5 place 2
Reginald Harrion
Crystal Wise Martin
Circuit court judge district 7 place 2
Kimalon S. Campbell
Tomi Green
County court judge district 1
Greta Mack Harris
Bridgette Marie Morgan
Melvin Preister
County Court Judge District 3
John Fike
Yemi Kings
Johnnie McDaniels
Chancery Court Judge district 5 place 4
Monique Brown-Barrett
Ottowa E. Carter, Jr.
Tiffany Grove
Steven P. Nixon
Circuit Court Judge District 7 place 4
Gerald Kucia
Eleanor Faye Peterson
Joseph Anthony Sclafani
Trent Walker