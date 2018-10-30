Hinds County Voters hear from judicial candidates during forum Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Hinds County voters get the chance to hear from judicial candidates vying for their vote.

County, Circuit and Chancery Court candidates running opposed were welcome to join in on the conversation.

There are several races to pay close attention to this upcoming election, but voters say it's important not to let these judicial races get lost in the shuffle.

"Judges have a huge impact, in my opinion, on the crime that is involved in our county, but we don't realize that," voter, Tonjula Shelby said.

Whether it's the Chancery, Circuit or County Court, the Judicial System interprets and applies the law for the community they represent.

"I want to learn about the candidate. I want to hear about what they're passionate about, and some of their plans what they plan to do if they're elected," Johniel henry said.

From drug court to juvenile court, candidates answered a variety of questions about how they would handle certain situations in the courtroom.

For the mother of Kimondra Mason murdered by a repeat offender in 2017, she wants to know how her son's killer is already back on the street.

"It's time for the citizens to take action and demand accountability when it comes to judges, because we're paying their salaries, and here it is my son's killer is out on the street with an ankle bracelet. Who asked me if I wanted to spend my tax dollars as such? No one," shelby explained.

That's why she's urging voters to educate themselves on every candidate in every election, because to her it could be the difference between life or death.

"The judge needs to make sure that the laws can be applied, are done so with the violent criminals, because you don't want to exhort all of your resources with your police officers. You know, 'I'm going to arrest you, I bring you in and I blink my eyes and there you are again back on streets.' That's not only putting the victim's family in dange,r but also those officers that's arresting them," Shelby said.

Copied below is a list of Judicial candidates running in Hinds County. This list does not include the Court of Appeals candidates or any candidates running unopposed.

For more information on candidates in your area visit the Hinds County Election Commission website.

For circuit court judge district 7

Matt Allen

Bruce W. Burton

Pat McNamara

Bill Walker

Adrienne Wooten

Chancery court judge district 5 place 2

Reginald Harrion

Crystal Wise Martin

Circuit court judge district 7 place 2

Kimalon S. Campbell

Tomi Green

County court judge district 1

Greta Mack Harris

Bridgette Marie Morgan

Melvin Preister

County Court Judge District 3

John Fike

Yemi Kings

Johnnie McDaniels



Chancery Court Judge district 5 place 4

Monique Brown-Barrett

Ottowa E. Carter, Jr.

Tiffany Grove

Steven P. Nixon



Circuit Court Judge District 7 place 4

Gerald Kucia

Eleanor Faye Peterson

Joseph Anthony Sclafani

Trent Walker