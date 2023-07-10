HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Utica woman is the latest victim of a nationwide EBT card hacking wave.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) does not currently know how many other hacking victims there are in the state.

Teresa Holmes said she used her EBT card twice on Sunday, July 9. She woke up to $30 remaining on her account.

“I did a Walmart online order, and I went to a restaurant that took EBT, and I swiped my card and everything. So, how did they get them? I don’t know. I’m going to have to dip into the savings that I have to try to get groceries to make sure my kids are fed and something might go unpaid, and there’s nothing that I can do about it,” Holmes said.

MDHS officials advised victims to report fraud online or call the fraud line at 1-800-299-6905 and request a new card and pin number.