HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said the county is still dealing with the repercussions of a cyber attack.

Leaders with Hinds County reported a computer breach on Thursday, September 7.

“Our systems and networks are being assessed, the process is intricate and time-consuming. However, I want to assure you that we have been actively working to establish alternative methods,” said Jones. “In light of this, one of our key initiatives is the implementation of an alternative network. Our technical team has been working tirelessly to develop and deploy this solution.”

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said on Thursday that the breach did not affect the emergency services, 911 dispatch or the radio system.