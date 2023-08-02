JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Youth Court, along with Families as Allies, will host a back-to-school resource event.

The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 3 at 940 East McDowell Road in Jackson.

According to organizers, this event is for all Hinds County families. They plan to answer the following questions:

How do I get appropriate services for my child at school?

How do I know if my child might need an IEP or 504 plan?

How do I request an evaluation?

What do I do if the school isn’t following my child’s IEP or 504 plan?

What are my child’s and family’s rights if the school told me to get mental health services or an outside evaluation for my child and not bring my child back until I do?

What options do I have if I have a dispute with the school district about special education services?