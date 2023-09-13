JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced several critical pavement rehabilitation projects in central Mississippi during a recent Mississippi Transportation Commission meeting.

In Rankin County, a pavement project will provide the mill and overlay of 9.2 miles of U.S. Highway 49. Officials said the work also includes repairing failed areas, releveling underlying concrete pavement with pressure grouting methods, widening of turn lanes at Star Road, and upgrading any deficient guardrail.

In Hinds County, the pavement rehabilitation project calls for the mill and overlay of 11 miles of State Route 27 from the Copiah County line to State Route 18.

The SR 27 project will also include failed area repairs, drainage pipe repairs, the replacement of deficient traffic signs and guardrail upgrades.

Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said MDOT is excited to get both projects underway.

“There is an increase in traffic on U.S. 49 between Florence and the Simpson County line, and it is a rough ride. We’re going to fix that,” said Simmons. “In Hinds County, we’ve let a project on Highway 27, another heavily traveled corridor by log trucks and other commercial vehicles, that will provide the same kind of improvement, making it a safer and smoother ride for citizens in the area.”

The $11.4 million U.S. 49 mill and overlay contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc. of Jackson. Work will begin this month and the anticipated completion date is spring 2025.

The $4.7 million SR 27 mill and overlay contract was also awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc. Work will get underway next month and the project is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2024.