HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Human Resource Agency (HCHRA) will host a Hiring Fair on Wednesday, June 29.

The HCHRA Personnel Department will be accepting applications for:

  • Social Workers
  • Bus Drivers
  • Case Managers
  • Center Administrators
  • Cooks
  • Custodians
  • Family Service Workers
  • Family and Community Services Specialists
  • Teachers
  • Quality Assurance Specialists
  • Security Guards
  • Transportation Specialists
  • Administrative Support Staff

The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the HCHRA central office at 258 Maddox Road in Jackson. Click here for more information.