HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Human Resource Agency (HCHRA) will host a Hiring Fair on Wednesday, June 29.

The HCHRA Personnel Department will be accepting applications for:

Social Workers

Bus Drivers

Case Managers

Center Administrators

Cooks

Custodians

Family Service Workers

Family and Community Services Specialists

Teachers

Quality Assurance Specialists

Security Guards

Transportation Specialists

Administrative Support Staff

The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the HCHRA central office at 258 Maddox Road in Jackson. Click here for more information.