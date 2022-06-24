HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Human Resource Agency (HCHRA) will host a Hiring Fair on Wednesday, June 29.
The HCHRA Personnel Department will be accepting applications for:
- Social Workers
- Bus Drivers
- Case Managers
- Center Administrators
- Cooks
- Custodians
- Family Service Workers
- Family and Community Services Specialists
- Teachers
- Quality Assurance Specialists
- Security Guards
- Transportation Specialists
- Administrative Support Staff
The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the HCHRA central office at 258 Maddox Road in Jackson. Click here for more information.