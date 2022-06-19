JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s Historic Farish Street kicked off its 6th annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18.

With a street full of vendors, food and live music, attendees couldn’t be happier to be there.

“This is the first annual federal holiday celebrating Juneteenth. So yeah, we had to come be a part of it in Jackson. It’s about celebrating. Celebrating each other, really supporting each other, having a good time, good music, food food and good people,” said Jackson neighbors, Keneisha and Jerrold Greenwood.

“This day is just about freedom. It’s about culture. It’s about unity. It’s about showing how Jackson is the city with soul. We really unite and believe in each other,” said Co-Founder of Legacy Builders, Keyana Hawthorne.