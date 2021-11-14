Historical marker honors founder of New Hymn School in Pinola

PINOLA, Miss. (WJTV) – The trailblazing educator Professor Edgar Quitman Collins was honored Sunday in Pinola. Many people shared that Collins’ work has been a hidden gem for decades.

Now that a marker was placed along Highway 28, his legacy will live on.



“We have history that is awesome. We have a history that’s good. We have history that you can be proud of. We have history that is important to all people,” said Pastor Jerry Magee.

It’s a mutual feeling for many as they gathered to reflect on history dating back to 1897.



“We stand on the shoulder of giants every day without realizing who they were and what the story is behind it,” said Lillie Hardey.



Many stood on the same grounds as visionary Edgar Quitman Collins, the man who founded New Hymn School.



“We are all getting older, and if we don’t mark places now, then that memory will someday be lost,” said Jim Woodrich with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH).



The New Hymn School remained open until the late 1960s. It was then consolidated into the Simpson County School System where the original building is still utilized for learning but has since been renamed Simpson Central Elementary School.