Holiday Blues: Tips on dealing with depression over the holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)--A local doctor is shedding insight on dealing with depression during the holidays. This time of the year can be lonely.
Dr. Timothy Quinn stopped by the studios to tell us all about battling depression and how to recognize the signs of suicide.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.