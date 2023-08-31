JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Holiday Market of Jackson is set to return for another year at the Mississippi Trade Market.

On September 15, 2023, the Mississippi Trade Mart will host the three-day shopping event.

General admission to this event will be $10 for adults, while children 12 and under get in free. The three-day pass admission is $18.

Organizers said the event is expected to have more than 100 merchants from across the country.

To purchase tickets, you can visit the Holiday Market website or pay at the door.