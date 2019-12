JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you are doing some last-minute shopping for out-of-towners, be sure to check those shipping dates twice.

Today is your last day to use services like FedEx, U.S. Postal Services, and UPS.

If you are willing to pay an extra fee, you can still get next day shipping.

Today is also the last to ship from many retailers like target and best buy.

If you are using Amazon Prime or Walmart, your last day to ship is on Sunday.