BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announced an emergency road closure for Holly Bush Road.

Leaders said Holly Bush Road between Magers Lane and Huckleberry Farms will be closed starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25.

According to supervisors, crews will repair damage to the road and rights-of-way in the area.

The closure is expected to end at 2:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26.