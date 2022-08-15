GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes Community College Electrical Lineman program is in the process of being relocated to its new site at the Bulldog Ranch off Interstate 55 in Goodman.

Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association, a partner of the program since its inception, continues to help Holmes become a force in educating the future lineman of the southeast. Yazoo Valley has been instrumental in moving the program from its old site on Highway 14 to the Bulldog Ranch.

Yazoo Valley, incorporated in 1937, has 2,182 miles of electrical line and serves 10,375 customers including 9,398 residential and 977 commercial customers.

Yazoo Valley employees, many of whom are alumni of the Holmes lineman school, facilitated the move to the new location.

“We are taking all the poles down at the old school, moving the poles and equipment to the new location and setting up the poles so the first class going through the program at the new place can start climbing ASAP,” Yazoo Valley’s Josh Reeves said. “We are trying to build a few other things up there to make the school better for anybody that wants to go through it.”

Reeves expects Yazoo Valley’s part of the move to be completed in a few weeks.