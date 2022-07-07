GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Holmes Community College (HCC) announced that their Forest Technology program will offer an online option for Introduction to Forestry. This will begin in Fall 2022.

The course, Forest Technology (FOT) 1813, is three credit hours and offered through Holmes eLearning.

According to officials, an emphasis will placed on tracing the development of forestry in Mississippi and the United States, forestry techniques and practices, exploring educational and job requirements, and learning standard forestry terms.

“This course is not just for those in our Forest Technology program,” said Dean of Career Technical Programs Dr. Thomas Luke Jones. “It would be beneficial to any agricultural major. It would also be a great class for nontraditional students, such as a non-industrial private landowner who wants to become a tree farmer or a recent retiree who owns land.”

Students interested in this course can click here to learn more information.