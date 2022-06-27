GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes Community College (HCC) Head Basketball Coach Jason Flanigan has set the 2022 Jason Flanigan Basketball camp for June 27-June 30 on the Goodman Campus of Hinds Community College.

The goal is to learn the fundamentals of the game, and it is an environment for all ages to participate in the camp. Players will also be given special instructions on shooting, ball-handling, rebounding, and more. The camp will also host a session of one-on-one games, three-on-three, and five-on-five pick-up games.

The camp staff will be an expert staff of coaches and instructors dedicated to helping players reach their full potential. The staff is compromised of old Ole Miss players, Holmes CC staff, and local high school coaches.

The campers will be using the same facilities that the Holmes Bulldogs use. Registration is set for June 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Branch Coliseum in Goodman. The camp will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

The cost of the camp is $125. For more information, parents can call 662-472-9081 or email Coach Flanigan at jflanigan@holmescc.edu.