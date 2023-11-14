HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The search is still underway for a Holmes County man who disappeared in April 2022.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said deputies are still looking for Robert “Alex” Easterling, who was last seen at his friend’s home on Stockard Road in Pickens.

March said he spoke with Easterling’s friend to gather more information. Investigators received a search warrant and gathered video surveillance from a camera at the home.

The sheriff said Easterling was seen walking along the fence in the video. He did not tell his friend where he was going.

Courtesy: Alex Easterling’s family

“He said they had a few words, and he told me he was going to go back in the house and get a cigarette. But when he came back out, he said Robert was gone. He came out maybe two hours later that he left, and he didn’t know just where he went to. He didn’t tell him where he was going,” said March.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Easterling can contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 827-4637.