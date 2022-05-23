HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A family wants answers in the disappearance of a Holmes County man.

Alex Easterling, 30, has been missing since April 20, 2022. He was last seen when he was dropped off at a friend’s home on Stockyard Road in Pickens.

“We don’t want to let go until our family has closure. We’re just asking for help to find him,” said Easterling’s aunt, Traci Hernandez.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said authorities have searched the property of the area where Easterling was last known to be. However, they have not searched Easterling’s home.

Authorities said they’re continuing to comb through evidence, including Easterling’s phone records and surveillance video.

Hernandez said her nephew was battling a drug addiction, but he always checked in.

Easterling’s family said they’re concerned law enforcement may have seemingly turned a blind eye on the case.

“The person that last saw him, and we have phone records. That’s the last people that talked to Alex until there was radio silence on his phone. Haven’t been questioned. We’re very confused by that,” said Hernandez.

March said authorities are diligently working to get Easterling’s friend in for questioning.

“If someone is missing, and you won’t come in and give a statement on what you think happened to him and ask for a lawyer, that to me was abnormal,” the sheriff said.

There is a $10,000 reward offered by the family for information in the case.