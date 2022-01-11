Holmes County man charged with child abuse in death of 3-year-old

Correction: The age of the child is three. The following story has been updated with the correct information.

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County deputies arrested a man for child abuse in connection to the death of a three-year-old boy.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said the incident happened Thursday night. According to the sheriff, Timothy Sandifer, who is the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was arrested in connection to the case.

The child has been identified as Jordan Z. Hill. Authorities are still awaiting autopsy results.