HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The search continues for the suspects accused of killing a Holmes County high school football player right before Thanksgiving last year.

The mother of 17-year-old Clyzavion Landfair said she has been searching for answers for almost two months after her son was killed.

Landfair was a star football player at Holmes County Central High School.

“He liked horses and sports, football and basketball. But his main sport was football. He loved football. I wasn’t a football fan, but he loved it. I loved it so whatever he liked, I liked. Whatever he was into, I was into,” said Cleopatra Gypson, Landfair’s mother.

This isn’t the first child Gypson has lost. Her first son was killed six years ago.

“I lost a child in ’17, and no justice. Nobody went to jail. Nobody did anything. So to lose a child in ’23, it’s the same way,” she said.

On the day of Landfair’s murder, security video from a local gas station in Goodman showed Landfair and his friends pulling in and getting out of a white car. They were seen getting back into the car and leaving the gas station. Minutes later, another camera captured the white car driving down Highway 14.

Investigators believe the suspects were in the dark-colored car that pulled out behind them.

WJTV 12 News asked Holmes County Sheriff Willie March about the investigation and if he spoke to Landfair’s mother about the case.

“I haven’t spoken with the mother personally, but some of the deputy’s have,” March said.

Gypson said she hasn’t heard from anyone except one phone call from the Goodman police chief.

“Nobody’s spoken with me but the chief here. That’s it. I hadn’t heard from anybody. Nobody has spoken with me period, and I feel like I shouldn’t have to reach out to them. They’re supposed to make come to me,” she said.

March said there were people outside the store who saw what happened, but they are not talking to investigators.

“So far, we have not received much information about the shooting, even though some people were standing outside when this shooting took place,” he said.

Landfair’s mother is devastated.

“This is heartbreaking. It’s really, really heartbreaking for me to have to bury your kids. It’s hurtful. You shouldn’t have to bury your children. They should bury you,” Gypson said.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.