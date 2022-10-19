HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information following a string of recent shootings.

Authorities said they have responded to at least five major shooting in the past months. Those shootings happening in Durant, Tchula, West, and Goodman.

Investigators said each shooting involved shots being fired into homes or yards. Two people, including a 15-year-old, were killed, and four others were injured.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said he believes the shootings are connected.

“I think these are targeted shootings. I think they’re looking for or seem to be looking for a certain person or house to shoot into. It seems to be different young men going to different parts of the county, in retaliation shootings, shooting into people’s houses,” said March.

Anyone with information about the shootings can contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-834-1511.