LEXINGTON, Miss.(WJTV) - For the first time in school history the Holmes County Central High School football team will head to the state play-offs.

The Jaguars won the District 2-5A championship with a 52-28 victory over rival Ridgeland which clinched their spot in the play-offs.



The Jaguars have a 9 – 1 record. Their only loss was to non-district opponent Niceville, Florida.

There were a few stand-out players in the game against Ridgeland.

Their final season game against is against Vicksburg Friday night.



In the playoffs the first place Jaguars will face either Lafayette (Oxford, MS) or Lake Cormorant (Walls, MS) in the first game on their home field at S.V. Marshall, Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m.



“Our team is built in the trenches,” said head coach Marcus Rogers. “The offensive and defensive lines take over the games and afford us the opportunity to be successful. Additionally, we have play makers that when they get their hands on the ball, they can take it the distance.”



“This is a prime example of what teamwork and setting high standards can achieve,” said

Holmes County Consolidated School District’s Superintendent of Schools, James L. Henderson,

Ed.D “Students will do their best to rise to an expectation of excellence every time. We have

some excellent students in Holmes County,” he added.



The Jaguars are winning on and off the field as well. According to Rogers, the following team

members have already received junior college or four-year university scholarship offers:

Jdawaun Grant, Artavious Washington, Quodarius Crigler, Javontis Mike, Elbert Griffin, and

Robert Jackson. The team expects even more scholarships by February.



The following are the Jaguars A-B Honor Roll athletes: Deonta Barnes, Keyonte Coleman,

Abhree Ellis, Dandreyus Giles, Kelvin Gipson, Jamarcus Jefferson, Shon Mason, Demonta Oliver,

Jalen Robinson, Justin Smith, Artavious Washington and Jedrus Watts.