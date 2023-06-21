HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Special agents from the State Auditor’s Office arrested the former district secretary for the Holmes County Water and Soil Conservation District. State Auditor Shad White said Melissa Upchurch was charged with embezzlement on Wednesday, June 21.

According to White, Upchurch issued and deposited district checks into her own bank account from June 2020 to September 2022. She was served with a $48,160.08 demand at the time of her surrender.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team at the State Auditor’s office. They have recovered more money in the last four years than any other four-year period in our state’s history,” said White. “This case adds another log to the fire that we’ve been building.”

Upchurch faces 20 years and $25,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.